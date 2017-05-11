BRIEF-Apivio provides update on Nuri transaction

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Apivio Systems Inc
* Apivio provides update on Nuri transaction and urges shareholders to tender before deadline of May 12, 2017
* Apivio Systems Inc- if Nuri does not buy 100% of shares pursuant to its offer for co, any shareholders who have not tendered may remain shareholders of co
* As of initial deadline to tender on May 2, 2017, a total of 87.14% of all shares had been tendered
* Apivio Systems Inc- board strongly recommends shareholders tender their shares prior to deadline of 5:00 p.m. ET May 12 to avoid becoming minority shareholders in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
