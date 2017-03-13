版本:
2017年 3月 13日

BRIEF-Apivio Systems quarterly earnings per share $0.01

March 13 Apivio Systems Inc-

* Apivio Systems Inc qtrly sales increased 3% to c$16.8 million compared to q4 2015

* Apivio Systems Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
