BRIEF-Apogee Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

June 22 Apogee Enterprises Inc:
* Apogee reports fy18 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue $272.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $3.65 to $3.85
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.31 to $3.51
* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 26 to 28 percent
* Apogee Enterprises Inc sees full-year fiscal 2018
operating margin of 10.5 to 11.0 percent, with addition of EFCO
revenues at a mid-single digit operating margin
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $3.40, revenue view $1.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Apogee Enterprises Inc sees full-year fiscal 2018 capital
expenditures of approximately $60 million
* Apogee Enterprises Inc - FY18 guidance prior to
acquisition reaffirmed
