BRIEF-Apogee Q4 earnings per share $0.80

April 13 Apogee Enterprises Inc:
* Apogee reports record fy17 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.80
* Q4 revenue $314 million
* Apogee enterprises inc - we expect to drive revenue growth
of about 10 percent and deliver earnings of $3.35 to $3.55 per
diluted share in 2018
* Apogee enterprises inc - in fy18 expect to drive revenue
growth of approximately 10 percent and deliver earnings of $3.35
to $3.55 per diluted share
* Fiscal 2018 gross margin is expected to be approximately
28 percent and operating margin approximately 12.5 percent
* Apogee enterprises inc - fy18 capital expenditures are
anticipated to be $50 million to $60 million
* Apogee enterprises inc - expects mid-single digit u.s.
Commercial construction market growth in fiscal year 2018
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $1.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: