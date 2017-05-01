BRIEF-Apogee to acquire window company EFCO Corp for $195 mln

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Apogee Enterprises Inc
* Apogee announces agreement to acquire window company, EFCO Corporation, for $195 million
* Apogee Enterprises Inc - is funding EFCO acquisition from cash and its recently expanded credit facility
* Apogee Enterprises Inc - expect to generate $10 million to $15 million in annual synergies and operational efficiencies by fiscal 2020
* Apogee Enterprises Inc expects acquisition to generate cash and be accretive to Apogee's EBITDA and EPS, excluding transaction costs, this fiscal year
* Apogee Enterprises - EFCO will be ninth independent operating unit in Apogee portfolio and reported as part of architectural framing systems segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt