BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in BofA, UnitedHealth

May 12 APPALOOSA LP
* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in United Continental
Holdings Inc to 364,615 shares from 160,000 shares
* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 300,000 shares in
Unitedhealth Group Inc
* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 8.8 million shares in
Bank Of America Corp - SEC filing
* Appaloosa LP - Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017
and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kQkMDQ)