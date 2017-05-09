版本:
BRIEF-Appeals court agrees to revisit AT&T "data throttling" case

May 9 (Reuters) -

* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order

* 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agrees to rehear AT&T "data throttling" case before 11-judge en banc panel-order (Reporting by Dan Levine)
