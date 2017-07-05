BRIEF-Appian acquires additional aggregate of 19.5 mln shares of Harte Gold

July 5 (Reuters) - Appian Natural Resources Fund:

* Co, Appian Natural Resources (UST) Fund, acquired aggregate of 19.5 million shares of Harte Gold at $0.62 per common share

* Following completion of private placement, co will be entitled to nominate second director to board of Harte

* Acquistion of shares is pursuant to previously announced $20 million bought deal private placement of shares by Harte

* Appian now owns aggregate of 96.8 million common shares of Harte, about 19.6% of outstanding common shares of Harte