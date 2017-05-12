版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-Apple awards Corning first advanced manufacturing fund investment

May 12 Apple Inc-

* Apple awards Corning first advanced manufacturing fund investment

* Apple Inc - Apple has committed to investing at least $1 billion with us-based companies as part of fund

* Apple Inc - Corning Incorporated will receive $200 million from apple's new advanced manufacturing fund

* Apple Inc - investment will support corning's research and development, capital equipment needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐