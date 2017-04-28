版本:
BRIEF-Apple comments on payment dispute with Qualcomm

April 28 Apple Inc:

* Says "we’ve been trying to reach a licensing agreement with Qualcomm for more than five years but they have refused to negotiate fair terms"

* Says "without an agreed-upon rate to determine how much is owed, we have suspended payments until the correct amount can be determined by the court" Further company coverage:
