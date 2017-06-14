版本:
BRIEF-Apple files final pricing term sheet related to its offering of 3.000% notes due 2027

June 14 Apple Inc

* Files final pricing term sheet related to its offering of 3.000% notes due 2027 of $1 billion - Sec Filing

* Apple Inc's final pricing term sheet related to its offering of 3.000% notes due 2027 shows price to public at 99.769% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
