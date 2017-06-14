版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Apple files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion

June 14 Apple Inc:

* Files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion due 2027

* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐