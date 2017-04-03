版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 00:25 BJT

BRIEF-Apple has ordered 70 mln units of OLED panels from Samsung this year - Nikkei, citing sources

April 3 Nikkei:

* Apple has placed orders for bendable organic light-emitting diode panels with Samsung for use in 70 million handsets this year - Nikkei, citing sources Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2oR6aDx) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐