2017年 2月 28日

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality qtrly EPS $ 0.19

Feb 27 Apple Hospitality Reit Inc

* Apple hospitality reit reports results of operations for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.19

* Apple hospitality reit inc qtrly mffo per share $ 0.37

* Apple hospitality reit inc sees 2017 comparable hotels revpar growth 0.0% to 2.0%

* Apple hospitality reit inc sees 2017 comparable hotels adjusted ebitda margin 37.3% to 38.3%

* Apple hospitality reit inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $430 million to $450 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
