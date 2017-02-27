BRIEF-Apple Hospitality qtrly EPS $ 0.19

Feb 27 Apple Hospitality Reit Inc
* Apple hospitality reit reports results of operations for
fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.19
* Apple hospitality reit inc qtrly mffo per share $ 0.37
* Apple hospitality reit inc sees 2017 comparable hotels
revpar growth 0.0% to 2.0%
* Apple hospitality reit inc sees 2017 comparable hotels
adjusted ebitda margin 37.3% to 38.3%
* Apple hospitality reit inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $430
million to $450 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
