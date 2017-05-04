版本:
BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT Q1 net income per share $0.15

May 4 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc:

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc reports results of operations for first quarter 2017

* Qtrly comparable hotels revpar grew by 1.4 percent

* Qtrly net income per share $ 0.15

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA between $430 million to $450 million

* Qtrly net income $ 34.3 million versus $ 34.6 million

* Sees FY net income between $209 million to $232 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
