2017年 2月 25日

BRIEF-Apple Inc director Albert Gore Jr sells 215,437 shares of co's common stock on Feb 22

Feb 24 Apple Inc:

* Apple Inc director Albert Gore Jr reports sale of 215,437 shares of co's common stock on Feb 22 at $136.72 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lT6h3z) Further company coverage:
