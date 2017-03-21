BRIEF-Apple introduces iphone 7 & iphone 7 plus red special edition

March 21 Apple Inc:

* Apple introduces iphone 7 & iphone 7 plus (product) red special edition

* Apple Inc - special edition (product)red iphone will be available to order online worldwide and in stores beginning friday, march 24

* Apple Inc - iphone 7 and iphone 7 plus (product)red special edition will be available in 128gb and 256gb models starting at $749 from apple.com and apple stores

* Apple Inc - the special edition (product)red iphone joins iphone 7 finishes in jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold

* Apple - iphone se will be available beginning march 24, in 32gb and 128gb models, starting price of $399 at apple.com and apple stores