公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 18:02 BJT

BRIEF-Apple says Ibiden will power all of its Apple manufacturing with renewable energy

March 8 (Reuters) -

* Apple says component supplier ibiden is the first company in Japan to pledge it will power all of its Apple manufacturing with 100 percent renewable energy Source text : apple.co/2mAnGy4
