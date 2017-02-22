版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Apple says new Apple Park campus to be ready for occupation in April

Feb 22 Apple Inc:

* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April

* Says process of moving over 12,000 people to new Apple Park campus will take over 6 months Source text - (apple.co/2lo4CSJ) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐