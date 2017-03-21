版本:
BRIEF-Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329

March 21 Apple Inc:

* Apple says updated ipad(reg), featuring a brighter 9.7-inch retina display and best-in-class performance starting at $329

* Apple says ipad is available to order beginning march 24, from apple.com and starts delivering to customers and arriving next week in Apple stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
