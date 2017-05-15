版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:10 BJT

BRIEF-Applied DNA Sciences appoints Elizabeth Schmalz Ferguson to board

May 15 Applied DNA Sciences Inc:

* Applied DNA Sciences appoints cosmetic industry veteran Elizabeth M. Schmalz Ferguson to board of directors

* Applied DNA Sciences - appointment brings total number of board members to eight Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐