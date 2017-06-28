版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Applied DNA Sciences enters into subscription agreements for private placement of common stock

June 28 Applied DNA Sciences Inc:

* Applied DNA Sciences says entered into subscription agreements for private placement of common stock with group of investors

* Applied DNA Sciences says will issue and sell 1.0 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.76 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2t0IAYh) Further company coverage:
