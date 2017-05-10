BRIEF-Applied Genetic Technologies quarterly revenue $8.4 million

May 10 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp

* Quarterly revenue $8.4 million versus $12 million

* Applied Genetic Technologies Corp qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $10.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S