BRIEF-Applied Genetic Technologies updates on clinical development of AGTC-402

June 15 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp
:
* Enabling study data published in human gene therapy
clinical development support clinical development of AGTC-402
for the treatment of CNGA3-deficient achromatopsia
* Subretinal injections were generally well tolerated and
were not associated with any systemic toxicity
* No serum antibodies against human CNGA3 protein were
detected in any vector-treated animal
* Most animals had mild to moderate side effects thought to
be related to surgical procedure
* Mild to moderate side effects generally resolved without
further intervention
* Currently scheduling patients for enrollment in Phase
I/II trial in patient population
* continue enrollment in clinical trial for patients with
CNGB3 achromatopsia
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: