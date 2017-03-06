版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 01:12 BJT

BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls

March 6 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

* Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls

* Terms of purchase were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐