BRIEF-Applied Materials Inc says Qtrly non-GAAP EPS of $0.79

May 18 Applied Materials Inc
* Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range
of $0.79 to $0.87 for Q3
* Applied materials delivers record revenue and earnings per
share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* In Q3 of fiscal 2017, applied expects net sales to be in
range of $3.6 billion to $3.75 billion
* Qtrly net sales increased by 45 percent to $3.55 billion
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in
range of $0.79 to $0.87
* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS of $0.79
* Q2 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $3.42
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, gross margin grew 3.6 points
to 46.3 percent for quarter
