BRIEF-Applied Materials Inc says Qtrly non-GAAP EPS of $0.79

* Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.79 to $0.87 for Q3

* Applied materials delivers record revenue and earnings per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q3 of fiscal 2017, applied expects net sales to be in range of $3.6 billion to $3.75 billion

* Qtrly net sales increased by 45 percent to $3.55 billion

* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS of $0.79

* Q2 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $3.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, gross margin grew 3.6 points to 46.3 percent for quarter