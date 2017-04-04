版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics' Chinese unit received notice of release related to land use rights, buildings pledged as collateral for credit facilities

April 4 Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics-On March 29, co's Chinese unit received notice of release related to land use rights, buildings pledged as collateral for credit facilities

* Applied Optoelectronics -Credit facilities previously provided by China Construction Bank to co's Chinese unit,co's Taiwan branch have been terminated Source text: [bit.ly/2nH578R] Further company coverage:
