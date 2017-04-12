BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics expects Q1 results to exceed guidance

April 13 Applied Optoelectronics Inc
* Applied Optoelectronics expects first quarter 2017 results
to exceed guidance
* Q1 revenue $96.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $89.8 million
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q1 2017 gaap fully
diluted earnings per share in range of $0.91 to $0.94
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP
gross margin in range of 42.5% to 42.9%, above prior non-GAAP
outlook of 38% to 40%
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP fully
diluted earnings per share in range of $1.00 to $1.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: