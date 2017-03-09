BRIEF-Approach Resources Q4 loss per share $0.32

March 10 Approach Resources Inc
* Approach Resources Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and
full-year financial and operating results and provides 2017
outlook
* Q4 loss per share $0.32
* Q4 revenue $26.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $26 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.27 excluding items
* Approach Resources Inc - qtrly production was 12.0 mboe/d
* Approach Resources Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $50
million - $70 million
* Approach Resources Inc - qtrly total production 12.0
mboe/d versus 12.4 mboe/d
* Approach Resources Inc - q1 2017 production is estimated
to be approximately 11.3 mboe/d
* Approach Resources Inc - expect to resume quarterly
production growth starting in q2 of 2017
* Approach Resources Inc - sees fy total production 4,163 -
4,453 mboe
* Approach Resources - q1 2017 production will be affected
by no new well completions in q4 2016, weather, rvp pipeline
specification issues in q1 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: