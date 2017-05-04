BRIEF-Approach Resources reports Q1 revenue $26.4 million

May 4 Approach Resources Inc
* Approach Resources Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $2.00
* Q1 revenue $26.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $25.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Approach Resources Inc qtrly production was 11.4 mboe/d
* Approach Resources Inc - Expect to resume production
growth in Q2 2017, with average daily production of
approximately 11.7 mboe/d
* Approach Resources Inc - Have secured a dedicated frac
services crew for up to 30 wells over next two years
