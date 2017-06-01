版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 2日 星期五 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Apptio Inc appointed Kathleen Philips to serve as a director of company

June 2 Apptio Inc:

* Apptio Inc - ‍increased size of board to eight directors, and appointed Kathleen Philips to serve as a director of company​ Source text: [bit.ly/2stDCl9] Further company coverage:
