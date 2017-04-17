版本:
中国
2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Appulse reports Q4 revenue c$1.9 mln versus c$1.993 mln

April 17 Appulse Corp-

* Q4 revenue c$1.9 million versus c$1.993 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
