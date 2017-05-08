版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Appvion Q1 sales $166.7 mln

May 8 Appvion Inc:

* Appvion reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales $166.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
