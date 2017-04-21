BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences announces pricing of $7.0 mln public offering

April 21 Apricus Biosciences Inc

* Apricus Biosciences announces pricing of $7.0 million public offering

* Apricus Biosciences Inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 5 million units at public offering price of $1.40 per unit