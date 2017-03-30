版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences files for offering of up to $6.9 mln shares - SEC filing

March 30 Apricus Biosciences Inc

* Files for offering of up to $6.9 million of co's common stock - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nAN3OB) Further company coverage:
