BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences reports initiation of vitaros drug-device human factors study

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Apricus Biosciences Inc
* Apricus Biosciences announces the initiation of vitaros drug-device human factors study
* Apricus biosciences inc- vitaros drug-device combination human factor testing study required by food and drug administration is underway
* Apricus biosciences - expect study will be completed in q2 of this year and results will be incorporated into our planned vitaros nda re-submission
* Apricus biosciences inc- vitaros nda re-submission remains on track for q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.