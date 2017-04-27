BRIEF-AptarGroup reports Q1 earnings per share $0.81

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 AptarGroup Inc-
* AptarGroup reports increased first quarter revenue and earnings; continued investment in connected electronic drug delivery devices
* Q1 earnings per share $0.81
* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.92 to $0.97
* Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $601 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $593.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F