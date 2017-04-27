版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-AptarGroup reports Q1 earnings per share $0.81

April 27 AptarGroup Inc-

* AptarGroup reports increased first quarter revenue and earnings; continued investment in connected electronic drug delivery devices

* Q1 earnings per share $0.81

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.92 to $0.97

* Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $601 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $593.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
