BRIEF-AptarGroup says co, unit, entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement - SEC filing
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 上午10点20分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-AptarGroup says co, unit, entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement - SEC filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Aptargroup Inc

* AptarGroup says on July 19, co, unit, entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement with purchasers listed in Purchaser Schedule thereto - SEC filing

* AptarGroup Inc - issuer agreed to sell EUR 100 million aggregate principal amount of 0.98 percent senior notes, Series D, due July 19, 2023

* Issuer agreed to sell EUR 200 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.17 percent senior notes, Series E, due July 19, 2024

* AptarGroup Inc - net proceeds from sale of notes will allow issuer to create Euro-denominated funding Source text: (bit.ly/2eJSj2c) Further company coverage:

