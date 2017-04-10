BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics presents clinical data on safety and efficacy of Ixinity in children with Hemophilia B

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
* Aptevo Therapeutics presents new clinical data evaluating the safety and efficacy of Ixinity in children with Hemophilia B
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - data suggest that Ixinity appears to be safe and well tolerated in the subject population
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - new data is comparable to results from overall patient population studied in pivotal clinical trial of Ixinity
* Aptevo Therapeutics - Adverse events in study believed to be related to Ixinity were hyperhidrosis, fever in one patient, hyperhidrosis in another patient
* Aptevo Therapeutics - "Look forward to building on data set in a pediatric setting to support a label expansion for ixinity in patients under 12 years of age" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022