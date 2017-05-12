BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.48

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
* Aptevo Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.48
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - total product sales revenue was $7.4 million for first three months ended march 31, 2017, compared to $7.9 million
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - Aptevo and midcap financial trust agreed to amend a credit agreement initially executed in august 2016
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - amendment extends time period through which company can draw second tranche from august 2017 to march 2018
* Aptevo Therapeutics - amendment modifies minimum net commercial product revenue requirements which co is required to achieve on a rolling twelve-month basis
* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - amendment increases exit fee from 5.75 percent for repayment or prepayment to 6.75 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project