BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics says next generation ADAPTIR bispecific antibody candidates show potent immune activation

April 3 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

* Aptevo therapeutics’ next generation adaptir™ bispecific antibody candidates show potent immune activation

* Aptevo -new data highlight potent in vitro and in vivo activity of apvo436 and apvo437 at inducing rtcc in preclinical models of acute myelogenous leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
