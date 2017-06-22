BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics' unit, CMC ICOS Biologics enter non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement

June 22 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing

* Aptevo -pursuant to terms of restated supply agreement, CMC agreed to manufacture product in quantity of batches provided to CMC on a 24 month rolling forecast

* Aptevo Therapeutics - restated supply deal supersedes, restates,replaces, as of restatement date, original supply agreement dated as of June 17, 2011

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says beginning 2018, batch minimum will be four batches and batch maximum will be ten batches in a calendar year

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says any batches ordered in a campaign should receive an incremental discounted price

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - in accordance with agreement, $7.0 million reserve held by CMC shall be applied to any batches manufactured through end of 2017

* Aptevo Therapeutics - in accordance with agreement, remaining amounts outstanding at year end shall be paid to Aptevo bio on or before Dec 31, 2017

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - On June 19, unit of co and Morphosys AG entered fourth amendment to license and co-development agreement

* Aptevo Therapeutics - pursuant to amendment, unit,Morphosys agreed Aptevo research and development continue to bear 75% of development costs with respect to MOR209/ES414 Source: (bit.ly/2rUDXSc) Further company coverage: