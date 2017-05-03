BRIEF-Aqua America reports earnings for first quarter

May 3 Aqua America Inc

* Aqua America reports earnings for first quarter

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.34 to $1.39

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $187.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $195 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aqua America Inc - Expects to invest more than $450 million in 2017 and more than $1.2 billion through 2019

* Aqua America Inc - Continues to affirm guidance for 2017, which remains unchanged from Q4 2016