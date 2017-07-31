FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点17分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc

* Aqua Metals announces change to executive management team

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Mark Weinswig has joined executive team and will become chief financial officer, effective august 10, 2017​

* Aqua Metals Inc - Weinswig will succeed Thomas Murphy​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍murphy will continue as a consultant to company on a number of matters and to ensure a smooth transition​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Weinswig joins from emcore where he served as CFO from 2010 to 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

