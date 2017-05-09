版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Aqua Metals reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 9 Aqua Metals Inc

* Aqua Metals provides first quarter 2017 corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
