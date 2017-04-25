版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Aquinnah receives $10 mln investment from Pfizer, Abbvie

April 25 Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals:

* Aquinnah Pharmaceuticals receives $10 million investment from Pfizer and Abbvie to research breakthrough approach to neurodegenerative disease

* $10 million adds to an earlier $5 million investment made by Takeda pharmaceuticals in December 2015

* Pfizer Inc and Abbvie Inc have invested in co's work to treat ALS, Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐