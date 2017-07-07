FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3, orbit-4 clinical trials
2017年7月7日 / 晚上9点16分 / 15 小时前

BRIEF-Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3, orbit-4 clinical trials

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Aradigm Corp:

* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing

* Aradigm Corp - in orbit-4, cyclical treatment with ard-3150 resulted in statistically significant prolongation of the time to first pulmonary exacerbations

* Aradigm Corp - orbit-3 treatment with ard-3150 did not show significant results for key pe endpoints

* Aradigm Corp - in orbit-4, reductions in annual frequency of all and severe pes in patients with ncfbe and chronic lung infections with Pseudomonas Aeruginosa

* Aradigm Corp - in orbit-3, safety profile between ard-3150 and placebo was similar Source text (bit.ly/2syA3uA) Further company coverage:

