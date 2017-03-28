BRIEF-Aradigm reports Q4 loss per share $0.54

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
March 28 Aradigm Corp
* Aradigm announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.54
* Aradigm Corp - company recorded $125,000 in revenue in Q4 of 2016 compared with $35,000 in revenue in Q4 of 2015
* Aradigm Corp - As of December 31, 2016, company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03