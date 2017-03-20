BRIEF-Aralez CEO purchases 500,000 shares of company common stock on open market

March 20 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals- Adrian Adams, CEO, acquired additional 500,000 shares of company's common stock on March 15, 2017 in open-market purchases

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.2 million

* Adams now owns about 3.6 million shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: