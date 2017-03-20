BRIEF-Aralez CEO purchases 500,000 shares of company common stock on open market

UK delays Euribor trial to 2018
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
March 20 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals- Adrian Adams, CEO, acquired additional 500,000 shares of company's common stock on March 15, 2017 in open-market purchases
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.2 million
* Adams now owns about 3.6 million shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl and other over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Says starting today, it's introducing redesigned Trending Results page; Users will be able to see new results page on iPhone in U.S. - blog