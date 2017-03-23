版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals CEO Adams total compensation in 2016 was $8 mln

March 23 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - CEO Adrian Adams total compensation in 2016 was $8.0 million versus $15.9 million in 2015 Source:(bit.ly/2mZoARV) Further company coverage:
